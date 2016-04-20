Neuer: Clubs were scared to try to sign me

Manuel Neuer has claimed other clubs were too afraid of rejection to try to tempt him away from Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions announced on Wednesday that the World Cup-winning goalkeeper had signed a contract extension which will keep him at the Allianz Arena until 2021.

Neuer has suggested this season that he would consider trying his luck in a different country in future and some speculation had linked Manchester City with a potential offer.

But the Germany number one has suggested that no other club came forward with a proposal due to fears of being dismissed out of hand.

"I think many clubs didn't even dare to make an offer because they feared being rejected," he told the media at a Bayern commercial event. "But it was clear that I'll go on playing for FC Bayern.

"I feel very comfortable at this club, we have a great environment and fight for every possible title. So it was no difficult decision to extend my contract."

Neuer has won nine trophies, including the 2012-13 Champions League and three Bundesliga titles, since joining Bayern from Schalke in 2011.