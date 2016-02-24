Neuer: Comeback gives no psychological advantage to Juve

Manuel Neuer has dismissed the notion that Juventus could hold a psychological advantage over Bayern Munich ahead of the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Juve staged a stirring second-half comeback in Turin on Tuesday, with goals from Paulo Dybala and Stefano Sturaro earning a 2-2 draw for the Italian champions.

Bayern dominated the opening hour at Juventus Stadium and eased into a commanding lead courtesy of Thomas Muller and Arjen Robben.

Coach Pep Guardiola was angered by suggestions that Bayern wilted physically after such an authoritative start and, when asked whether Juve's fightback will give them a mental edge at the Allianz Arena in three weeks' time, goalkeeper Neuer responded: "I don't know about that. I think it is very good that we scored two goals."

Neuer did, however, admit that Bayern took their foot off the gas after Robben put them two goals to the good in the 55th minute.

"It is unfortunate for us that we did not reward ourselves with a win and go back home with a 2-0 result," he added.

"Now everything is undecided of course, although it would have been like that with a 2-0 victory as well. We know that there was more for us to get out of that.

"We weren't too sure after our 2-0. I'd rather say that, for example, we rushed a few of the chances. We did not stay calm and were not cool enough.

"Of course we did make mistakes which lead to the goals and we played against an opponent who makes the best out of our mistakes."