Neuer wary of Olympiacos ahead of crunch clash

Manuel Neuer has cautioned his team-mates against the threat posed by Olympiacos in their Champions League Group F match.

Bayern were in rampaging form last time out in the competition, thrashing Arsenal 5-1 at the Allianz Arena.

Pep Guardiola's side return to their home stadium on Tuesday to face the Greek champions, who have won both matches on the road so far in the group to lie level on nine points with Bayern after four games.

"We know how strong Olympiacos are away from home - they won in London [against Arsenal] and in Zagreb [against Dinamo]," goalkeeeper Neuer told a media conference.

"Nevertheless, we want to win the game tomorrow and we want to stay top of the group.

"We have used a different line-up in each of our last 64 games - you can see we have a strong squad."

One man who could benefit from Guardiola's preference for such rotation is defender Holger Badstuber.

The Germany international has endured an injury-ravaged period but returned to competitive action earlier this month as a second-half substitute in the 4-0 Bundesliga win over Stuttgart.

"We will see what Guardiola decides," he said. "But I am ready to start and am looking forward to the game.

"We have a really good mixture in the team, in terms of quality and spirit."

Victory would guarantee top spot and a seeded place in the last-16 draw for Bayern - something Badstuber believes to be of paramount importance.

"Securing top spot early would be very important, and for the next round it would give us an advantage," he added.

"We want to win every single match. Tomorrow we want to produce a good performance."