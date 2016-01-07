Neville delighted with clean sheet

Valencia coach Gary Neville was thrilled with his side's clean sheet in their 4-0 thrashing of Granada in the Copa del Rey last-16 first leg.

Alvaro Negredo scored a hat-trick and Rodrigo also struck at the Mestalla on Wednesday as Valencia cruised to victory.

It marked Valencia's first clean sheet in four games, with Neville having brought in goalkeeper Mat Ryan and defender Ruben Vezo to join Aderlan Santos, Antonio Barragan and Lucas Orban.

Australia international Ryan made several good saves to keep Granada out and Neville said not conceding was the most pleasing aspect of his side's performance ahead of the second leg on January 14.

"We're solid. I'm happy with the clean sheet," he told a news conference.

"At the end of the game, I was really desperate for us not to concede a goal because I think that even though 4-0 is a good result, you come off at 4-1 and ... that one goal can sometimes take the edge off a performance.

"I was really happy that we got a clean sheet today and got a zero against us. I was happy with the defence, they played well against two very fast and quick strikers."

Neville's men take on struggling Real Sociedad in La Liga on Sunday.