Neville not interested in coaching Manchester United

Gary Neville does not see himself coaching Manchester United in the future.

The 40-year-old, who was appointed as Valencia coach in his first senior position earlier this month, came through the Old Trafford academy and spent 19 years at the club.

However, he does not see himself returning to United in a managerial capacity in the future and is simply focused on helping his new club develop.

"No, I don't see myself managing Manchester United at all. I know what I want to do in my life, and that's not something that's in my mind," Neville told Sky Sports.

"From my point of view, this is important for me and a valuable experience. I'm aware I need to succeed. Succeeding for me would be knowing these players have improved dramatically.

"Results come and go, I know we're in a results-driven business, but I have never looked at football like that since I've finished playing.

"I did when I was a player. As a part-owner [of Salford City], I think about moving forward in the next five, 10 years."

Valencia suffered Champions League elimination in the Englishman's first game at the helm in midweek, losing 2-0 to Lyon in a defensively vulnerable performance.

Neville insists he will continue to play in an attacking style but wants his team to be able to play under a variety of tactics.

"[I want] a front-foot team, one that pressurizes and wins the ball as high up the pitch as possible," he added.

"One that plays quickly, with a high tempo. One that goes forward, but with a little bit more sense than we did against Lyon.

"But I'd prefer that be that way than with a group of older players that drop towards their own box. I can work with that, the intent is there to attack, to do the positives things.

"We can always come back, rather than thinking we've got to push them up the pitch, which is the hardest thing to do.

"There are some coaches who have a huge emphasis on possession. I have a huge emphasis on possession but I like to counter-attack as well.

"So I don't say I'm a possession coach or counter-attack. I'm not a one-style coach."