Neville plays down big Valencia win

Valencia coach Gary Neville played down the side's 6-0 win over Rapid Vienna in their last 32-tie in the Europa League, knowing the job is not done yet.

Neville's men were 5-0 up inside 35 minutes of their first leg against Vienna before adding a sixth in the final minute at the Mestalla.

Santi Mina finished with two goals and three assists, while Alvaro Negredo scored for a third consecutive game in all competitions.

However, Neville refused to celebrate the big win, knowing there is still a return leg to play.

"This has been the best result since I've arrived in Valencia, but not the best night," the Englishman said.

"You can't celebrate wins at the halfway mark of the tie.

"The most important thing is having balance. You can't go crazy when you win, or when you lose.

"You have to view it with tranquility and try to play the same way in the next game."

Neville has his eyes on Sunday's clash with Granada and will be hoping to make it two consecutive wins in La Liga.

"Players have had to come in these past two weeks and that signifies that this team is strong, that it has more confidence," he added.

"That permits us to have some freshness for Sunday as well.

"Tonight we saw what level we need to keep playing at, and we have to keep it that way."