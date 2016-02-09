Neville's Valencia woes welcomed by Crespo

Former Argentina striker Hernan Crespo is revelling in Gary Neville's struggles as Valencia boss.

Neville moved into television punditry following his decorated playing career at Manchester United, before taking on his first head-coach role at Valencia in December.

Los Che are still awaiting their first Liga win under Neville's leadership, while they were humiliated 7-0 by Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final.

Ahead of the thankless task of the return fixture against holders Barca, Crespo – currently coach of Serie B side Modena – has little sympathy with his former on-field adversary, who he felt was overly critical of coaches during his television work in the UK with Sky Sports.

"To watch a game on the TV, it's much different than from the bench," he told Fox Sports.

"I'm almost happy for Gary Neville's troubles at Valencia. I remember he was too harsh as a TV pundit."

Crespo spoke more warmly of Claudio Ranieri, his former manager at Chelsea who has masterminded a shock Premier League title bid from Leicester City.

Ranieri's Chelsea finished as runners-up in the Premier League in 2003-04 but the Italian moved on to make way for Jose Mourinho following the first campaign under the sustained investment of the Roman Abramovich era at Stamford Bridge.

"When I was coached by him he had to change everything because Chelsea brought in so many new players," Crespo explained.

"It was unfortunate because we came second in the league and we were eliminated in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

"Ranieri is doing incredible mental work at Leicester. The players play with absolute order."