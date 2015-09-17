New Barcelona deal for Neymar 'on track' - director

Both Neymar and Rafinha are getting closer to agreeing new contracts with Barcelona, according to the club's technical director Robert Fernandez.

Reports in Spain and England linked Manchester United with a shock move for Brazil star Neymar during the transfer window, though Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu dismissed them as "just rumours".

Bartomeu also confirmed the club would begin talks with Neymar over an extension to his current contract, which is due to expire in 2018.

And Fernandez has revealed that discussions over deals with Neymar and midfielder Rafinha are progressing promisingly, telling TV3: "They're on track. They're very important players who will be at Barcelona for many years."

Fernandez was also keen to praise Barca's 2-1 Liga win over Atletico Madrid at the Vicente Calderon last weekend and warned that Luis Enrique's side can expect further Champions League tests following their 1-1 draw with Roma on Tuesday.

"The great performance of the whole team at the Calderon was superb, against a very tough team in a tough stadium," he added.

"The other two opponents [BATE and Bayer Leverkusen] deserve respect and you shouldn't draw conclusions to soon."