New boss Poyet ready for Black Cats challenge

The Uruguayan was announced as the man to replace Paolo Di Canio on a three-year-contract on Tuesday and he is ready to prove that he is deserving of the chance to take the struggling Premier League team forward.

Poyet left his role as Brighton and Hove Albion manager at the end of last season having initially been suspended before being sacked for gross misconduct.

However, the 45-year-old, who spent four years at Brighton, is now raring to get going at the Stadium of Light and help his new club off the foot of the table.

"I feel great," he said at his official unveiling. "When I started this managerial career - and when I started to play football - you try to aim for the best.

"Time will tell if good enough to get there, and I aim to prove I am good enough to manage in the Premier League.

"It is a big challenge, but I am ready for it."

Sunderland sacked Di Canio after a poor start to the season that saw just one point from their opening five matches.

Kevin Ball stepped in to the role on an interim basis, as he did in 2006 after Mick McCarthy was sacked, but he failed to add to their tally in his two league games at the helm.

Poyet, who becomes the first Uruguayan to manage in the English top flight, is confident, however, that he can get them up and running.

"When you are at the bottom everyone will say it will be very difficult, we have to believe," he continued.

"From what I have seen I do believe we can get safe.

"I need to convince the players, everybody [at the club] and make sure we all understand we need to believe in this opportunity."

Poyet's first game in charge will come after the international break when Sunderland travel to Swansea City in the Premier League, with a local derby match against Newcastle United his first home game.