New boy Cook hoping for Howe stay at Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth new boy Lewis Cook will be hoping the Football Association does not act on reported interest in club manager Eddie Howe, citing the 38-year-old as one of the main reasons for joining from Leeds United.

The 19-year-old midfielder jumped at the chance to play Premier League football, particularly for Howe, who he believes will help him develop into a top-level footballer.

"I'm looking forward to training and I'm looking forward to the challenge, I want to make an impact and continue to develop," Cook told Cherries Player HD.

"It's a lovely place to live and the way the club play really excited me too.

"The manager has done great things here and likes working with young players. There are quite a few younger players here and I feel that will benefit me and help to progress my career.

"I'm only 19 so I'm still young, you need to look for those managers who want to improve young players and he has the faith in me to try to improve - I'm excited.

"It's a big change for me, I loved it at Leeds but I felt it was time for a change and I couldn't say no to playing in the Premier League, it's every boy's dream. I want to enjoy every moment of it."