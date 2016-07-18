New deal for Luis Enrique around January - Mestre

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is set to be offered a new contract by the LaLiga champions in January.

Luis Enrique led the Catalan giants to a second consecutive Spanish title last season and his current deal expires at the end of the upcoming campaign.

He was handed a one-year contract extension at the end of the triumphant 2014-15 season, but is yet to be given a further commitment by the club.

Nevertheless, Camp Nou vice-president Jordi Mestre is relaxed over the situation and expects a fresh offer to be made to the 46-year-old in the new year.

Asked by Mundo Deportivo whether an extension was imminent, he said: "Not now. We'll talk when the time comes.

"We are not in a hurry and I don't think he is, but we will make an offer to him, for sure.

"Towards January? Yes, more or less there."

Mestre added: "He won the treble in the first season and soon added another brace of trophies with the European Super Cup and [Club] World Cup.

"I know the players are happy with him, and us too. He is winning titles, is happy and likes the city. Why leave?

"The first option is Luis Enrique, Luis Enrique is the second and the third is also Lucho."

Earlier this month, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed there had been no contract discussions with Luis Enrique at this stage.