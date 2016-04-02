New England Revolution 1 New York Red Bulls 0: Hosts finally open MLS account

New England Revolution claimed their first win of the MLS season thanks to a 1-0 victory at home to New York Red Bulls, but it was not without controversy on Friday.

After three draws and a loss to the start the season, the Revolution finally opened their account thanks to Diego Fagundez's 55th-minute effort at Gillette Stadium.

Felipe Martins was shown a straight red card six minutes later for a seemingly innocuous challenge in midfield and the Red Bulls lost their way from that point as they slumped to a third defeat in four matches.

The Revolution wasted two good opportunities in the first half but Fagundez made no mistake 10 minutes after the break, tucking the ball into the net, having latched onto Juan Agudelo's pass across the six-yard box.

All of this came amid appeals for offside as Red Bulls defender Kemar Lawrence - later taken off on a stretcher - was injured on the ground.

The Red Bulls were aggrieved play was allowed to continue, resulting in a yellow card to goalkeeper Luis Robles.

And they were angered further when star striker Bradley Wright-Phillips was nudged slightly off balance just as he was about to shoot in the 60th minute.

It went from bad to worse for New York just moments later, with Felipe sent off in attempt to win the ball back, having taken a heavy touch.