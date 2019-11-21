New Hibernian boss Jack Ross hoping to have a quiet January transfer window

Jack Ross has challenged his new Hibernian players to pick up the points that mean he will not have to go shopping for replacements in January.

The new manager has completed his first signing a week on from being appointed, with former Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bogdan rejoining the club on a free transfer.

Ross has inherited a squad sitting just two points above the relegation slots but he admitted he would prefer not to make bulk buys once the winter transfer window opens.

The former Alloa, St Mirren and Sunderland manager said: “My assessment of the squad is only just beginning.

“Ideally, I’d like to not have to do much in January because that would mean between now and the winter break we would have picked up a lot of points. That’s the perfect scenario.

“Everyone has different approaches but for me it’s not about sitting here having that threat over the players that I’m going to bring players in in January.

“I want to start enjoying working with what I have here. The ideal scenario is that if they are that good I don’t have to bring in anyone in come January.”

Hibs have won just two league games all season and that miserable run cost Paul Heckingbottom his job.

But Ross has warned he will not make sweeping changes to how his side look when he takes charge for the first time at home to fourth-placed Motherwell on Saturday.

He said: “Speaking to people before I came here about this team this season, there was a lot of talk about fine margins and that the team should be more points better off.

“Those fine margins would mean there is not an awful lot wrong.

“For me it’s not about looking back. I could only affect things as of Tuesday when I started to work with the players so that’s what the focus is on.

“I’ve stressed to the players that any changes we make will be gradual.

“The biggest changes we make this week may be on the training pitch.

“But I’ve not asked what Paul did as I think he’s a very good coach and manager but all coaches and managers work in their own way. Slowly but surely we’ll drip in our ideas.

“This week has been more about me trying to learn as much about Motherwell in a short period of time as I haven’t seen much of them for the last 18 months.

“But it will be a good test as right now Motherwell are in a position in the league that we are aspiring to.”