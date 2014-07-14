New signing Kouyate enjoying West Ham life

The 24-year-old Senegal international played the second half of West Ham's 2-2 draw, as headers from Matt Jarvis and Stewart Downing saw the Premier League club come from two goals behind.

Kouyate, who joined West Ham from Anderlecht last month, acknowledged the result had little significance but revealed that he is enjoying life at Upton Park.

"It was definitely a good start," Kouyate told West Ham TV.

"We'd obviously have preferred to have won the match, but it's a pre-season game and one to rediscover rhythm. For a debut, it's not bad at all.

"The result is not the most important thing because it's a preparatory match and it's all about getting ready for that first game of the season.

"At the moment we're just searching for rhythm and that's exactly what pre-season games are for. Week on week that will get better and better.

"I've adapted well. The team has really welcomed me and the players have been extremely kind.

"That's great and has helped me fit in. That's what I was expecting, but I wasn't expecting it to happen so quickly. From my very first day at West Ham, they have all been behind me."

West Ham will play Ipswich Town on Wednesday before travelling to New Zealand to face A-League sides Wellington Phoenix and Sydney FC.