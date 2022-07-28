New signings to start for Cardiff but Ebou Adams misses out

Steve Morison’s new-look Cardiff start the Sky Bet Championship season at home to his former club Norwich.

Manager Morison failed to pull off the audacious bid to recruit Cardiff-born Gareth Bale, who opted to join Los Angeles FC, but did make 13 summer signings to reshape his squad.

Goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, defenders Cedric Kipre, Jamilu Collins and Mahlon Romeo, midfielder Romaine Sawyers and winger Callum O’Dowda are among those in line for debuts on Saturday.

But Ebou Adams has been sidelined by a nasty shoulder injury sustained in pre-season, while homegrown strikers Isaak Davies and Rubin Colwill are unavailable due to hamstring niggles.

Jordan Hugill has staked a pre-season claim to start for Norwich against opponents where he spent the second half of last season on loan and for whom he scored four goals.

Scotland defender Grant Hanley is expected to be fit after missing the Canaries’ final warm-up game at Hibernian with an ankle injury.

Sam Byram could also be in contention and Dimi Giannoulis has recovered from a bout of sickness.

New signing Gabriel Sara (ankle), Kieran Dowell (hernia) and Tony Springett (ankle) will be checked to see what part they can play, but Ben Gibson is likely to be absent with a muscular issue.