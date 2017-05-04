New South Africa boss will not be Mancini, Trapattoni or Matthaus

South Africa have overlooked the likes of Roberto Mancini, Giovanni Trapattoni and Lothar Matthaus in favour of SuperSport United coach Stuart Baxter.

Bafana Bafana have been without a boss since Shakes Mashaba was fired in December 2016 and the South African Football Association (SAFA) announced an impressive list of applicants in February.

As well as former Manchester City manager Mancini, ex-Italy coach Trapattoni and Germany legend Matthaus, the supposed candidates also included Hassan Shehata, Hugo Broos, Samson Siasia and Bernd Schuster.

But on Thursday Baxter – who was also at the helm for a failed 2006 World Cup qualification bid – was confirmed as the next incumbent and the former Preston North End midfielder will take up the role when SAFA president Danny Jordaan returns to South Africa from CAF and FIFA commitments.

SAFA chief executive Dennis Mumble said: "SAFA believes that the coach has the necessary skills to navigate the tough qualification path for the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.

"We thank SuperSport United for their support towards the goals of the association and its national teams."

SuperSport's league season concludes on May 27, with South Africa facing Nigeria in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in early June.

South Africa have taken four points from two games in Group D of the third and final qualifying round for Russia 2018.