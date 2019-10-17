New striker was a priority – Kilmarnock boss Alessio

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio admitted getting a new striker was crucial after he signed former St Mirren forward Simeon Jackson.

The 32-year-old Canada international has signed a deal until January after leaving the Paisley club at the end of last season.

The former Gillingham, Norwich, Blackburn, Coventry and Eintracht Braunschweig player scored six goals in 30 Ladbrokes Premiership appearances last season and comes in to provide competition for Eamonn Brophy, with fellow strikers Innes Cameron and Osman Sow injured.

Alessio said: “We needed another striker after Osman Sow’s injury.

“I think he can help our team. He trained with us for a week and then signed his contract.

“He is similar quality and skill with Brophy. He has a lot of experience in the Premiership and it’s important to have him here, and I have another alternative to Brophy.

“Of course his condition now is not very good but in one or two weeks he can get a good condition.

“I hope he scores a lot of goals here but at the moment it’s just important to have another striker.”

Kilmarnock have a new international in their squad for Saturday’s visit of Livingston after Stuart Findlay played – and scored – for Scotland against San Marino on Sunday.

The centre-back joined Rugby Park team-mate Stephen O’Donnell in the squad, although the right-back did not add to his 11 caps.

Alessio said: “It’s important for them to understand the level in the national team because the national team is very high.

“For this reason, they have to try and test their quality because they have to improve. If they improve they can move on to a bigger club but I’m very happy to have two players in the national team.”

On Findlay, the Italian added: “He’s young and I think it’s important for him to get the call-up. He has to learn to improve his performances in the Premiership. He’s young, he has time but at the same time I expect his performances to improve in the future.”