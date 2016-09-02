New York City 3 DC United 2: Lampard the hero for hosts

Frank Lampard scored a dramatic late winner as New York City moved top of the Eastern Conference in MLS with a 3-2 victory over DC United.

A frantic finish at Yankee Stadium was settled by Lampard, who netted his second in the 92nd minute on Thursday.

David Villa had earlier cancelled out Lloyd Sam's opener, before Lampard put the hosts ahead in the 85th minute.

Lamar Neagle thought he had earned a point for DC and extended their unbeaten run when he equalised.

However, Lampard had the final say, scoring the winner for Patrick Vieira's men as DC's unbeaten record ended at six.

With the win, City moved above Toronto and into top spot in the East, while DC stay sixth.

Former Charlton Athletic and Leeds United attacker Sam punished the hosts for a poor turnover of possession nine minutes before half-time, finishing clinically into the bottom corner after receiving a Patrick Nyarko pass.

An awful back-pass led to the equaliser, Villa the beneficiary as he finished through goalkeeper Bill Hamid's legs.

That led to a chaotic finish, with Lampard putting City ahead before Neagle equalised for the visitors.

The former England international would score the winner, taking a pass from Khiry Shelton before turning a man and finding the bottom corner for his 11th MLS goal of the campaign.