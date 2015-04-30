New York Red Bulls 1 Colorado Rapids 1: Hosts still unbeaten

New York Red Bulls remain unbeaten in MLS after being held to a 1-1 draw by the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.

Bradley Wright-Phillips' 30th-minute penalty cancelled out Gabriel Torres' opener at the Red Bull Arena.

Jesse Marsch's Red Bulls are unbeaten in seven league matches this season, but four of those have been draws, while the Rapids are battling in bottom in the Western Conference.

The Red Bulls sit third in the East.

Colorado looked on track for just their second win of the season when Torres struck in the 25th minute.

Dillon Powers' well-weighted set-piece picked out Torres, who guided a header into the bottom corner.

But the hosts were level just five minutes later as Wright-Phillips found the bottom corner with a well-placed and powerful penalty.

The Red Bulls face the high-flying New England Revolution on Saturday, while the Rapids visit the Los Angeles Galaxy on the same day.