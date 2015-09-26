New York Red Bulls 2 Orlando City 5: Larin nets hat-trick

A Cyle Larin hat-trick helped Orlando City to an upset 5-2 win over the New York Red Bulls in MLS on Friday.

The Canada international netted twice in the first half at Red Bull Arena before adding another after the break in Orlando's victory.

Larin broke the record for most goals scored in a season by an MLS rookie, beating the 2003 mark set by Damani Ralph.

Orlando's win was a boost to their play-off chances, moving them to within a point of sixth-placed Montreal Impact in the Eastern Conference.

For the Red Bulls, who have clinched their post-season spot, their lead atop the conference stayed at a point.

Larin opened the scoring in the 24th minute, heading in an in-swinging corner from Kaka to make it 1-0.

The hosts were level just minutes later through Dax McCarty, whose diving header completed a well-worked free-kick routine.

But Larin restored Orlando's lead just before the break, taking Carlos Rivas' pass before finishing smartly past Luis Robles.

A Damien Perrinelle own goal in the opening minute of the second half put the Red Bulls even further on the back foot, only for Lloyd Sam to pull one back.

Larin, however, sealed Orlando's win and completed his hat-trick just after the hour-mark, Rivas squaring for the 20-year-old to smash an effort into the roof of the net before Bryan Rochez added a fifth for the visitors in the 93rd minute.