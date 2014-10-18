Newcastle have enough leaders, insists Pardew

A seven-game winless run to begin the Premier League campaign has left Pardew under intense pressure, with the side occupying the relegation zone.

But Pardew believes he has the resources at his disposal to reverse Newcastle's fortunes.

"I think I have those players in there, I think we have got good experience in the group," he is quoted as saying in the Northern Echo.

"Tim [Krul], it's important that he's fit, will play; Fabricio Coloccini and Cheick Tiote, two of my vice-captains, will too.

"We are obviously missing Siem de Jong and, although he hasn't got great Premier League experience, of course at Ajax as captain, you do need that sort of leadership.

"But I think there's enough in the team to understand where we are at and what we need."