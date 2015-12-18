Newcastle Jets 0 Adelaide United 0: Woodwork denies Carrusca twice

Newcastle Jets and Adelaide United played out a dour 0-0 A-League draw at a hazy Hunter Stadium on Friday.

As was the case when the two sides met a month ago, neither was able to find a breakthrough, with Jets goalkeeper Mark Birighitti again outstanding for the home side, making a couple of crucial saves.

Both teams had their chances and hit the woodwork, with Marcelo Carrusca denied once in each half from free-kicks, while Mateo Poljak was unlucky with a powerful header that rebounded back off the post.

The result means the Jets remain in seventh spot, while Adelaide are ninth but have extended their unbeaten run to three matches.

Having topped the league at the end of October, the Jets have now gone seven games without a win.