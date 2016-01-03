Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne Victory 1: Ben Khalfallah ends winless run
Fahid Ben Khalfallah opened his account for the A-League season to help Melbourne Victory claim a 1-0 victory at Newcastle Jets.
Melbourne Victory ended their five-game A-League winless streak by defeating Newcastle Jets 1-0 on Sunday.
A turgid affair was settled by Fahid Ben Khalfallah's first goal of the season after an excellent counter-attack, set-up by a great run and pass by Kosta Barbarouses.
Victory represented Victory's first win at Hunter Stadium in more than six years and puts them just a point behind both Melbourne City and Sydney FC, who are third and fourth respectively.
In a game of few chances, the first goal was always going to be crucial, but the manner in which the Jets conceded it will infuriate coach Scott Miller.
A swift counter attack from the visitors ended with Barbarouses playing a superb pass through to Ben Khalfallah, who finished clinically with his left foot from just inside the box with 19 minutes remaining.
Defeat for third-bottom Jets extends their winless run to nine matches.
