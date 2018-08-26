Newcastle United 1 Chelsea 2: Yedlin own goal seals controversial win
DeAndre Yedlin's late own goal ensured Maurizio Sarri's perfect start to life in the Premier League continued as Chelsea beat Newcastle United 2-1 in a frantic and controversial finish.
Chelsea had appeared to have adapted quickly to Sarri's famously expansive style of play, winning their opening two league games after being well beaten by Manchester City in the Community Shield.
However, they came up against a stubborn and well-organised defence at St James' Park and struggled to break Newcastle down despite a dominance of possesion that bordered on the ridiculous.
The visitors were handed a huge boost 14 minutes from time as referee Paul Tierney ruled Fabian Schar had fouled Marcos Alonso in the box, despite replays suggesting the Switzerland international had got his foot to the ball.
Eden Hazard, making his first start for Chelsea since helping Belgium to the semi-finals of the World Cup, dispatched a confident penalty, although Martin Dubravka got a fingertip to the ball.
It was Chelsea's turn to feel aggrieved when Yedlin appeared to elbow Olivier Giroud in the build-up to Joselu heading a near-post equaliser, but the American handed Chelsea three points by inadvertently turning in Marcos Alonso' first-time effort.
