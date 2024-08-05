Newly promoted club sack manager after ONE game of new season

It's only ever a matter of time before the first managerial casualty of the campaign – but sacking season doesn't usually start one game in. Unless you're Scottish Championship newcomers Raith Rovers...

Promoted back to Scotland's second tier last term via the play-offs, Raith lost their 2024/25 league opener 1-0 away to Airdrieonians on Saturday. And that narrow defeat spelled the end for boss Ian Murray – just two months on from that play-off triumph.

