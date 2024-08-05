Newly promoted club sack manager after ONE game of new season
Even by modern standards, this is ridiculous…
It's only ever a matter of time before the first managerial casualty of the campaign – but sacking season doesn't usually start one game in. Unless you're Scottish Championship newcomers Raith Rovers...
Promoted back to Scotland's second tier last term via the play-offs, Raith lost their 2024/25 league opener 1-0 away to Airdrieonians on Saturday. And that narrow defeat spelled the end for boss Ian Murray – just two months on from that play-off triumph.
Explaining the rather odd timing of their decision, the Raith board explained that "results and performances since the turn of the year [2024] have fallen short of expectations". Still, it does seem a bit harsh.
This isn't the first eyebrow-raising move Raith have made, mind you. Back in 2022, the club signed striker David Goodwillie – who, six years earlier, had been judged as a rapist in a civil case.
The signing sparked outcry from fans and the Raith women's team alike, with the latter going as far as to sever ties with the club. Within a matter of days, chairman announced that Goodwillie would not play for Raith – and he was eventually released eight months after his arrival.
In a statement confirming Murray's departure, Raith – who failed to progress from their group in the Scottish League Cup, which started in July – said: "The board expresses its gratitude to Ian for his contributions since joining the club in May 2022. Despite finishing 2nd last season, results and performances since the turn of the year have fallen short of expectations. The board has therefore decided to terminate the manager’s contract."
"The process of appointing a new manager has begun. In the interim, Colin Cameron and John Potter will take on First Team duties until a successor is appointed."
