Quiz! Can you tell us which movies and TV shows these 20 football shirts are from?

Today's football quiz doesn't actually test your football knowledge at all: we want to know if you recognise which films these football shirts feature in.

Don't worry, we've not gone too obscure. Even we'd heard of these ones: and we choose to watch second-division Italian football rather than going to the cinema.

You know what it's like, after all. Sometimes you recognise a football kit from the strangest of places.

Including in fictional circumstances. We've rounded up screenshots of some of the biggest TV shows and movies to have ever featured a scene with someone wearing a football shirt.

No time limit on this one, 20 films/TV shows to guess. Shouldn't be too hard, right?

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends. Especially if they're movie buffs.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name the 50 most expensive transfer moves by English players?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with 300+ appearances for one club?

Quiz! Can you tell us whether these 20 managers have coached Bayern Munich?

Quiz! Can you name every Real Madrid manager since 1992?

Quiz! Can you name every player since 2008 with just ONE Ballon d'Or nomination?