Season Preview! 140 teams rated PLUS 51 things we’re excited for in 2024/25, Kudus, Cech, Schmeichel, Grobbelaar and more!

What’s the Spanish for deja vu? Another Euros, another final, another defeat for England. Exactly 1,099 days after I was at Wembley to see England lose on penalties to Italy in 2021, I was in Berlin and this time it was Spain who came out on top – each experience was equally as painful in their own way.

Not wanting to dwell on the negatives too much, but you do wonder if England’s male team will ever win a major trophy, or if they’re destined to be nearly men for eternity. The Three Lions didn’t play well for large parts of the tournament, but the way things panned out, it did start to look like the stars were aligning. Sadly, it wasn’t to be.

What do you need to get over a disappointment? A new season of football, of course! That’s the main focus of this bumper issue of the magazine (OK, there’s a bit of Euros stuff as well). No matter what has happened before, there’s no feeling like the anticipation surrounding the kick-off of a new campaign. The sun is out (don’t hold us to that), there are new players to get excited about, and there’s the sense of hope and belief that maybe this could be the year for your team, whoever you support.

James

Season Preview

FourFourTwo Season Preview supplement cover (Image credit: Future)

This month's issue is accompanied by our legendary Season Preview supplement – 100 extra pages of ‘expert’ verdicts on every Premier League, EFL, National League, WSL and Scottish Premiership team in 2024/25 – with plenty of assistance from you, the fans...

51 things we’re excited for this season

FourFourTwo Season Preview: 51 things we’re excited for this season (Image credit: Future)

After a summer of Euros action, the club season returns – is Pep Guardiola odds-on to win yet another league title, can Wayne Rooney thrive as Plymouth boss and will Jose Mourinho moving to Turkey prove to be the maddest, most incendiary idea in the history of football?

The Tractor Boys are motoring

FourFourTwo Season Preview: Ipswich Town (Image credit: Future)

Twenty-two years after their last top-flight game, Ipswich are back after consecutive promotions under rising coach Kieran McKenna. Next stop: Premier League survival?

Harry Redknapp’s guide to transfers

FourFourTwo Season Preview: Harry Redknapp (Image credit: Future)

During his 34-year managerial career, the ex-Portsmouth and Spurs boss was known for his market nous. As the summer window nears its end, he shares his experience of deadline day incidents with FFT, including a call from George Weah.

The 30 most surprising title winners

FourFourTwo Season Preview: surprising title winners (Image credit: Future)

FFT assesses the most shocking champions of the past 50 years – will this campaign deliver even more upsets?

Petr Cech answers YOUR questions

FourFourTwo Season Preview: You Ask The Questions (Image credit: Future)

The former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper faces readers’ posers about fracturing his skull against Reading, Champions League glory, becoming an ice hockey goaltender and more.

Tactically speaking

FourFourTwo Season Preview: Tactics (Image credit: Future)

Subbuteo boffin Adam Clery lifts the lid on Liverpool’s decision to replace Jurgen Klopp with Arne Slot, weighs up Southampton’s chances of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship and explains how new head honcho Enzo Maresca will change Chelsea.

On the continent

FourFourTwo Season Preview: on the continent (Image credit: Future)

We package up the talking points in Spain, Germany, Italy and France, like where Kylian Mbappe fits in at Real Madrid, whether Bayer Leverkusen can go back-to-back, how Cesc Fabregas’ Como will fare in Serie A and if Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille can topple PSG.

Around the grounds in the EFL, non-league and Scotland

FourFourTwo Season Preview: Around the Grounds (Image credit: Future)

Canadian defender Alistair Johnston chats about the mad MLS Draft, his dream move to Celtic and 2026 World Cup fever…

The sky’s the limit: Sky Sports’ unprecedented EFL deal begins this term, with 800-plus additional matches to be aired over the campaign. What could it mean for match-goers?

In Best & Worst, lifelong Oldham supporter Dave Bradley remembers toppling Liverpool, upsetting the New Den – and an ill-advised gilet.

Welcome to League One: Wrexham are embarking on their toughest test yet – executive director Humphrey Ker tells FFT why it’s all about baby steps.

The Ravens are ready: Once “the worst team in Britain”, EFL newbies Bromley want more than mere survival. So says Gareth Southgate’s BFF.

The Mixer

FourFourTwo Season Preview: The Mixer (Image credit: Future)

Our summary of football’s must-have merch includes Napoli’s Armani strip, Bukayo Saka’s beautiful boots and a Panini bible celebrating six decades of the world’s greatest stickers.

Seen something you want to put in The Mixer? DM Deputy Editor Matt Ketchell

Upfront

FourFourTwo Season Preview: Upfront (Image credit: Future)

Playing off the last defender, it’s the big-man little-man partnership of football and funnies…

Goalkeeping great Peter Schmeichel names the games that changed his life, while FFT columnist Jules Breach details her Stateside summer covering Euro 2024 for Fox Sports.

Take on our quiz about Sir Bobby, Bosman, Bellamy and Brazilian icons, then discover why Ian Rush was to blame for presenter Colin Murray requiring a trip to A&E in My Football.

Elsewhere, we debate who will be the next Premier League Player of the Year and find out why a Singapore goalkeeper has pleaded with Chinese fans to stop sending him money.

In the Players Lounge this month…

FourFourTwo Season Preview: Players Lounge (Image credit: Future)

Neil Warnock discusses his playing days and amateur dramatics stories, Paulo Wanchope recalls Derby delights and Carlton Cole recounts a stern meeting with Roman Abramovich.

Perfect XI

FourFourTwo Season Preview: Perfect XI (Image credit: Future)

Former Liverpool shot-stopper Bruce Grobbelaar picks his favourite team-mates from “two generations of exquisite players”, including two pairs of Reds royalty in defence and attack.