Neymar and Cavani bound by common goal at PSG

Neymar and Edinson Cavani are ready to pile punishment upon Monaco on Sunday but Unai Emery is keeping the identity of Paris Saint-Germain's would-be penalty taker for the top-of-the-table clash to himself.

Along with teenage star Kylian Mbappe, who makes his first return to Monaco since joining PSG, Neymar and Cavani form a devastating forward line for Emery's side that has wrought havoc at home and abroad this season.

But their personal relationship has been under the microscope since an on-field row over who would take a penalty in September's 2-0 win over Lyon – Cavani won the argument, only to miss.

The duo embraced in animated fashion after Neymar equalised to set Wednesday's 7-1 Champions League thrashing of Celtic in motion and Emery insists two contrasting personalities are working to the benefit of his side.

"They are [different] but they have the same aim - being the best ones on the field," he told a news conference ahead the Monaco clash, where PSG can extend their advantage over the Ligue 1 champions at the summit to nine points with victory.

"Even if they have different personalities it helps them to be so powerful.

"These kind of things [who takes penalties] stay inside the team. I talked to my players and it's my decision."

Cavani joined Neymar in netting a brace against Celtic, moving on to an incredible return of 21 goals from 18 matches in all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Monaco have remained in contention to defend their title thanks largely to 13 goals in 10 top-flight matches from Radamel Falaco. The experienced Colombia striker has 15 this season overall.

"Cavani and Falcao are among the best strikers in the world and we are very lucky to have them in France," Emery added. "It's a good news for all football lovers in France."