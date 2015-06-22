Neymar apologises in farewell to Brazil team-mates

Neymar has issued a farewell to his Brazil team-mates via social media as he departs Chile having been ruled out of the remainder of the Copa America through suspension.

Brazil's captain received a four-match ban following his dismissal in last week's defeat to Colombia.

Neymar was shown a straight red card after full-time following a melee in which he appeared to kick the ball at Colombia's Pablo Armero and attempt to headbutt Jeison Murillo.

The Confederation of Brazilian Football (CBF) confirmed on Sunday that they would accept the ruling - and Neymar duly left the team's hotel on Monday.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Neymar wrote: "I waited with great faith and hope until now for the possibility of still being able to play for Brazil at this Copa America. Unfortunately it will not be possible.

"I know that my presence in the group is important, but the other players now more than ever must completely turn their thoughts to the upcoming matches.

"Regardless of where I will be from now on, I will always be with the Selecao, but staying here just training is killing me inside. It would be joyless.

"It is very bad to train without preparing myself for something and this situation could lead me to an accidental injury which would make it even more difficult.

"Staying with the squad could lead to concentration issues and would distract from the main objective of winning the competition.

"I apologise to my colleagues for getting myself into this situation. Good luck Brazil!"

Brazil face Paraguay in the quarter-finals on Saturday.