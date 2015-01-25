Neymar: Barca have no interest in Real results

The Brazil international played a starring role with two goals in Barca's 6-0 demolition of Elche on Saturday.

However, a late Gareth Bale penalty ensured Real Madrid remained top of the table by one point with a game in hand as they defeated Cordoba 2-1.

Neymar, though, is unconcerned by how Carlo Ancelotti's side fare and is instead purely focused on Barca's own form.

"We have to just get on with our business and do it well," he said.

"After that, we'll see what the rest of the teams do. We always depend on ourselves, on what we do on the pitch.

"Playing as we are, it'll be hard for us to lose."

Neymar's brace against Elche took him to 14 La Liga goals in 17 appearances in what has been a fine campaign so far.

And the forward is revelling in his excellent form.

"I'm very happy with the season I'm putting in," he added. "I'm playing every game and I'm loving it."