Neymar confident of Club World Cup glory

Neymar believes Barcelona will win the Club World Cup despite having failed to claim a victory from their last three matches.

The Spanish champions have drawn their last three games in all competitions after being held 2-2 by Deportivo La Coruna at Camp Nou on Saturday - a game Neymar missed due to a thigh injury.

Barca face a trip to Yokohama in Japan to face Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao in the Club World Cup semi-finals, and Neymar is in no doubt that his teammates have the quality to secure the club’s third Club World Cup title.

"It is a good opportunity, and a dream for any player to win the Club World Cup," he said.

"If we keep doing what we've done, we are going back with the title for sure.

"The good thing about our team is that everybody likes to win and always wants to win and improve. We never settle."

Speaking to Globoesporte, Neymar aslo reflected on a positive 2015 for him personally, and spoke about the challenge of playing without Lionel Messi, who recently returned from a six-week knee injury lay-off.

"From a young age, I have always taken responsibility," said Neymar. "Messi has not been in recent games, but we did not assume that we have enough players to avoid noticing his absence.

"We all have a responsibility in the team. Playing for Barcelona is not the same as being at another club. It is difficult to adjust. Not anyone can do it.

"I think that, since January, I'm having a good season."