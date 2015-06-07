Neymar dismisses critics, revels in UCL victory

Neymar took a swipe at his critics after Barcelona's UEFA Champions League triumph, declaring "there's nothing more they can say about me".

The Brazilian forward was involved in the build-up to Ivan Rakitic's opening goal for Barca in Berlin, and he scored his team's third with the last kick of the game, clinching the Catalan club's 3-1 victory over Juventus.

But after being criticised for showing off in the closing stages of Barcelona's Copa del Rey win last week and enduring speculation about his transfer from Santos to Camp Nou throughout the season - a case that remains in the Spanish courts, Neymar was resolute after Saturday's final.

"I'm very happy to be a part of this story. Now I think there's nothing to pin on me, there's nothing more they can say about me," he said, according to Marca.

Having previously won the Copa Libertadores with Brazilian club Santos in 2011, Neymar targeted even more continental success with Barcelona.

"I'm not stopping there," he said.

When asked about his tears during Barca's celebrations, Neymar added: "I saw that my friends were there. The tears came when I took it all in, everything I dreamed about with my son, the effort, the effort of my family...I've experienced many marvellous moments but this is surely the high point of my career.

"This is my biggest match. This day will undoubtedly live on in history."