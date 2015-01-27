Neymar dreaming of ending Brazil hoodoo

No team has won the World Cup more times than Brazil's haul of five, but the South American nation failed to lift football's greatest prize on the two occasions it has hosted the tournament in 1950 and 2014.

Indeed, last year's 7-1 semi-final demolition at the hands of eventual winners of Germany was one of the biggest shocks in the history of the World Cup.

Neymar, who missed that match with a broken vertebra, is now determined to help Brazil forget those memories and collect the only major competition they have yet to win.

"I think we can learn from everything and if Brazil has still not won this football gold medal that we're all dreaming of, it's because our time is yet to come," he told the Rio Games' official website.

"I hope to be part of this group and win the title for the Brazilian people, especially since we're playing at home.

"Winning at the Maracana would be incredible, unforgettable, and you can be sure we'll give our best on the pitch to make this happen."

The Barcelona forward would need to be included as one of Brazil's three over-23 players as he will be 24 by the time the Games begin.

It would mark the second time Neymar has featured at the Olympics, having represented Brazil in London in 2012, where they were defeated 2-1 by Mexico in the gold medal match.

"Wearing the Brazilian shirt is indescribable and every time I wear our colours it's a memorable occasion for me," he added.

"This was especially so in London, where I first competed in the Games. It was something that really made a big impression on me and that I'll remember for the rest of my life.

"I already imagine myself playing in the Olympic Games in my own country - it will be a dream come true.

"I've had the opportunity to play in the Confederations Cup and the World Cup in Brazil. So now the Olympic Games is all that's missing. It will bring me a lot of joy."