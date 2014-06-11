Neymar focused on team fortunes in Brazil

The Barcelona 22-year-old has expectations heaped on him to lead the hosts through their Group A campaign against Croatia, Cameroon and Mexico, and onto greater heights.

But the former Santos man said he is unconcerned about his personal performance, choosing to focus on team glory.

"I don't want to be the best player, nor the top scorer of World Cup. The only thing I dream of is winning the World Cup itself," Neymar said, on the eve of their tournament-opening clash with Croatia in Sao Paulo on Thursday.

"I am ready to help my team-mates, not just play for myself. We are 11 players and everyone knows what their role is.

"World Cup games can be decided by small details. We are preparing our best so that nothing goes wrong."

Two former Brazil prodigies inspire the latest excitement machine to represent the football-mad nation.

"Romário and Ronaldo are my two inspirations to play this World Cup," Neymar said.

Neymar is set to collect his 50th cap when he lines up against Niko Kovac's Croatia, and he is hoping to avoid incurring contact injuries from their European opponents.

"The referees should protect us players (from) violence. We cannot play every match with the risk of getting kicked," he said.

He added, on Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari: "Playing for Scolari is an honour. I've always thought that he was a winner."