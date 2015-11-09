Neymar frustated with referees

Barcelona star Neymar has voiced his frustration with the level of refereeing in the Spanish game in the wake of the Liga champions' 3-0 win over Villarreal on Sunday.

A double from Neymar - including a sublime second late in the game - and a Luis Suarez penalty gave Barca a victory that puts them three points clear of Real Madrid ahead of the Clasico on November 21.

However, both Neymar and Suarez - along with captain Andres Iniesta - were booked after voicing their dismay with one of Clos Gomez's decisions and the Brazil captain was quoted by AS as saying: "I think the referee lost control of the game a little

"We can't talk to him or reply to him. They immediately pull out a yellow card when you say something to them.

"But we give our answer with what we do on the pitch."