Neymar frustated with referees
Neymar has failed to hide his frustration with Spanish referees' refusal to open dialogue with Barcelona's players during games.
Barcelona star Neymar has voiced his frustration with the level of refereeing in the Spanish game in the wake of the Liga champions' 3-0 win over Villarreal on Sunday.
A double from Neymar - including a sublime second late in the game - and a Luis Suarez penalty gave Barca a victory that puts them three points clear of Real Madrid ahead of the Clasico on November 21.
However, both Neymar and Suarez - along with captain Andres Iniesta - were booked after voicing their dismay with one of Clos Gomez's decisions and the Brazil captain was quoted by AS as saying: "I think the referee lost control of the game a little
"We can't talk to him or reply to him. They immediately pull out a yellow card when you say something to them.
"But we give our answer with what we do on the pitch."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.