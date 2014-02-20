Neymar hits out at Santos board to defend father

The Brazilian moved to Camp Nou in the off-season and has fared well in his new surroundings, scoring 12 goals in 28 matches in all competitions.

However, the details of his big-money switch from his homeland have become embroiled in controversy, with Barcelona coming out last month to establish the finer points of the transfer.

They confirmed that the fee stood at €57.1 million, €40m of that being paid to the player's parents, with the remainder being paid to Santos.

Barca have also come under scrutiny surrounding possible tax evasion concerning the deal, while Santos' former president Luis Alvaro de Oliveira Ribeiro (commonly referred to as Laor) branded Neymar's father "a jerk".

That led to the player taking to his Instagram account on Thursday to defend his father.

"I am totally disappointed with the former president, Laor, and the current one, Odilio (Rodrigues)," Neymar posted.

"Mainly Laor, who I always treated with respect and care, today all these feelings have gone.

"If he thought my father is stupid, he is wrong. I'm a fan of my father and he has helped me to reach this point of my career and if he earned millions, what's the problem?

"He worked hard and wasn't expecting things coming from the sky.

"But now it's over, please. I apologise with Santos supporters, but it won't be for one or two people that my affection for Santos will change."