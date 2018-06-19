Neymar hobbles out of Brazil World Cup training
After missing Monday's training following the 1-1 draw with Switzerland, Brazil's star player and talisman Neymar limped out on Tuesday.
Brazil star Neymar hobbled out of training with Brazil ahead of their Group E clash with Costa Rica on Friday.
Neymar was absent from training on Monday, missing the session a day after Brazil drew 1-1 with Switzerland in their opening World Cup clash.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward received some tough treatment from Switzerland, being fouled 10 times during the game, his first competitive start since February.
A fractured foot kept Neymar out of the end of PSG's season but he made a goalscoring return to action with a stunning solo strike against Croatia in a friendly at Anfield, and was also on target in a 3-0 warm-up victory against Austria.
Tite's men looked set to receive a boost with Neymar taking part in Tuesday's session.
But after around 10 minutes he limped away with a member of staff to receive some treatment after looking clearly uncomfortable on the field.
And just like that, Neymar is gone.He has just hobbled off. June 19, 2018
