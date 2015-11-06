Neymar: I don't watch football

Barcelona star Neymar insists he avoids watching games not involving the La Liga giants.

The Brazilian forward scored a brace for Barca in a 3-0 Champions League win over BATE on Wednesday.

But Neymar, 23, said he never watched other teams play.

"I don't like to watch football games when Barcelona don't play," he told beIN Sports.

"I don't watch Real Madrid games. I don't like to watch other teams. I can't opine about something I don't see."

In his third season at Barca, Neymar believes this campaign is shaping as his best yet.

Neymar has scored nine league goals and two in Europe this season and said he was enjoying playing with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

"I always loved the way Barcelona plays, the players. I adapt to their play. Luis Suarez and I have to run to find space to receive passes from these great players," he said.

"I don't know if we [Neymar, Suarez and Messi] are the best, but we have great players.

"I hope we can be in our best form for many years."