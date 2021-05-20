Neymar Jr's off-pitch style gets a wild new look

PUMA surprises with a new style to its popular Rider franchise, the Wild Rider. Neymar Jr’s favourite new shoe off-pitch was inspired by the movement and motion of city life.

PUMA ambassador Neymar Jr. is always pushing himself forward, making the Wild Rider the perfect shoe for his first major lifestyle campaign with PUMA. Not only is he known for his accolades on the pitch, but his style off the pitch also draws a lot of interest. As someone who is changing the game, he embodies the theme of the shoe, made to celebrate youth culture and mobility.

“As someone who loves streetwear, I was thrilled when PUMA approached me about being the face of a shoe outside of football,” said Neymar Jr. “You won’t take the Wild Rider off; I’ve been wearing it non-stop. É o meu favorito!”

This Wild Rider brings a whole new dimension to the Rider family, with fresh layers of material and futuristic circles at the midsole. Its premium design is inspired by the movement and motion of city life – always going forward, further, faster, and beyond.

“We consider the Rider family to be very much a constant evolving conversation; what started the Future Rider, which was very much linked to the Easy Rider II, has progressed into something that can stand on its own without being too obvious to the original inspiration,” says Danny Taylor, Design Lead Sportstyle Footwear. “With each release we are able to push the Rider product language forward, constantly evolving it season by season.”

The Wild Rider continues to play with PUMA’s futro design language. Taking archive inspiration from the Rider OG and elements from a 90’s track spike, the design is a ‘collage’ of past and future melted together. The progressive design language of the Wild Rider includes unique design finishes like a formstrip that flows into a heel pull, “Designed by PUMA” emblazoned across the back, and the back of heel also juts out from a futro inspired accent, further playing on the idea of motion that serves as inspiration for the shoe. This drop features a nylon upper with suede overlays and a leather formstrip, along with TPU details on eyelet and heel and the signature Rider foam.

The Wild Rider (R1 899) is also available in Infant (R999), Pre-School (R1 199) and Junior (R1 499) sizes. It drops on PUMA.com, PUMA stores, The Cross Trainer, Side Step, sportscene megastores, Shesha, OFFICE London, Superbalist and select retailers from 16 June.