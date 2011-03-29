Neymar keen on Chelsea switch

The 19-year-old enhanced his burgeoning reputation as one of the hottest prospects on the planet with a brace for Brazil in Sunday's 2-0 win over Scotland at Emirates Stadium.

And after rejecting Chelsea's advances last year, the Santos star believes that the time could soon be right for a switch to Stamford Bridge.

"Chelsea's a great club," Neymar told Sky Sports News. "It's a dream of every player to play at Chelsea. If one day it happens, I will be very happy to come.

"When the moment comes we are going to sit with my family. We are going to think about it and discuss the options."

Several of Europe's top clubs were chasing his signature last summer, with Real Madrid reportedly claiming that they had reached a pre-contract agreement with Neymar and his representative.

But after refuting those claims, the precocious teenager has expressed his preference to join Carlo Ancelotti's team, should the chance come around again.

"Last year, when Chelsea came, we sat together and we thought it wasn't the time yet," added Neymar. "If it happens this year, we are going to sit again and are going to discuss about it."

Santos are believed to have put a €30 million price tag on Neymar's head, but his Brazilian team-mate David Luiz reckons that would be money well spent.

"Neymar is going to be one of the best players in the world and I would love it if he came to join me at Chelsea," said Luiz.

"Chelsea are fighting for the Premier League and Champions League and I am sure that I'll become a better player.

"For Neymar it would be the same."

By James Martini