Neymar: Messi, Suarez and I silenced critics

Barcelona attacker Neymar feels Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and himself have silenced critics who claimed the three were not compatible.

A number of former players and pundits questioned Barcelona's decision to bring in Suarez after the 2014 World Cup as they felt the Uruguay international did not fit the Catalans' style and could not play in the same team as Neymar and Messi.

However, Barcelona's attacking trident - nicknamed MSN - impressed in 2014-15, scoring a combined 122 goals in all competitions as Barcelona won the Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey and Neymar believes they have proved their doubters wrong.

"Some said we wouldn't get along well, but I knew they were wrong," Neymar told the official Barcelona website.

"I think we surprised everyone. Before I came to Barcelona, they said I would be fighting with Leo and with other players as well.

"I knew that was not going to happen because those sort of things don't affect me.

"Messi has helped me a lot since I joined Barcelona.

"And we have a friendship both on and off the pitch with Suarez. We are really happy with how things are going on the pitch."