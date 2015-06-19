Neymar to miss rest of Copa America after four-game ban

Brazil captain Neymar's Copa America is over after he was handed a four-match ban for his red card against Colombia.

The Barcelona star was shown a straight red card after the final whistle following an on-pitch fracas, when he appeared to kick the ball at Colombia's Pablo Armero and then seemingly attempted to headbutt Jeison Murillo on Wednesday.

Neymar was initially given a provisional one-match ban, but that was increased to four games on Friday.

It means he will miss Brazil's final Group C game against Venezuela and all three knockout stage matches, should Dunga's men get that far.

Neymar was also fined $10,000.

Colombia's Carlos Bacca, who pushed Neymar after the Brazilian's involvement and also saw red, was handed a two-game ban and $5,000 fine.

Brazil suffered a 1-0 loss in the clash but are still likely to make it out of Group C, which they top ahead of Sunday's clash against Venezuela.