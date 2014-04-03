Neymar nearing his best form for Barcelona

The 22-year-old equalised for the Camp Nou hosts on Tuesday, as they earned a 1-1 draw in the first leg with their La Liga counterparts.

After joining the Catalans in the off-season, the Brazilian star has had the microscope run over his performances after a €57 million transfer fee going the way of Brazil Serie A side Santos.

He has scored nine times in the league, two Cup goals - one in the Supercopa, one in the Copa del Rey - and four goals in the Champions League.

Neymar said he took some time to adapt to his Barcelona surrounds, but now feels he is hitting good form.

"I am getting back to what I was before," Neymar told Brazilian TV station Globo.

"Everyone has to face periods of adaptation at some stage and so do I.

"I am pleased to again be concentrating on my football and I hope to continue helping the team.

"I hope that my goal (against Atletico) will help the team and be important in terms of helping us to get through.

"A match with Atletico is always difficult but Barca know how to attack.

"It was a result that has created complications but we know we have potential to win the away leg.

"We need to show the same level of intensity if we want to win the next game."