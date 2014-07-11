Neymar rejects agent's anti-Scolari tirade

In a clear response to Brazil's 7-1 mauling at the hands of Germany in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals, Wagner Ribeiro - Neymar's agent - slammed Scolari's credentials to be coach of the Brazilian national team on Wednesday.

Ribeiro sarcastically listed six requirements to be Brazil coach, alluding to a number of Scolari's less impressive coaching achievements.

But Neymar was not interested in his agent's opinion when asked about it on Thursday.

"I do not agree. I do not accept this attitude," Neymar said at a media conference.

Scolari took over as Brazil coach towards the end of 2012, replacing Mano Menezes, who had failed to lead the South American country to their first Olympic gold medal in men's football, going down 2-1 to Mexico in the final at London 2012.

But Scolari had barely won anything as a coach since leading Brazil to World Cup glory in 2002 - with the 2009 Uzbek League championship with Bunyodkor and the 2012 Copa do Brasil with Palmeiras the only exceptions.

After impressing at last year's FIFA Confederations Cup, winning the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Spain, Brazil looked disjointed and nervous throughout the World Cup and ultimately failed in one of the biggest capitulations in football history.

Ribeiro's requirements to coach Brazil read:

"One - being Portugal coach and winning nothing.

"Two - going to Chelsea and being sacked the following day [he lasted seven months].

"Three - going to coach in Uzbekistan.

"Four - returning to Brazil, taking over a big team [Palmeiras] and getting them relegated to the second division.

"Five - leaving the club 56 days before the end of the Brasileirao [season] to 'escape' relegation.

"Six - being an old jerk, arrogant, repulsive, conceited and ridiculous."