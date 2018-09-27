Neymar showboating annoys opponents, says Meunier

Neymar irritates opponents with his style of play, according to Thomas Meunier, but the Paris Saint-Germain defender does not want him to change.

The Brazil superstar scored from the penalty spot as the Ligue 1 champions eased past Reims 4-1 on Wednesday.

Right-back Meunier, who continued his own fine run in front of goal with a third in as many matches, has every sympathy for defenders charged with thwarting Neymar.

"He is a frustrating player for opponents. He can stop suddenly with the ball and it makes it too much sometimes," the Belgium international told reporters.

"It's quite annoying, I can understand it. Also, it's an advantage for us.

"Two or three players have been booked because of him. Then they have to control themselves and Ney can benefit from that.

"He knows how to be a bit sneaky. It's good for us and he does it really well."

PSG will put their 100 per cent record in Ligue 1 on the line again when they travel to Nice on Saturday.