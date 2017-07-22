Neymar starts for Barca amid increasing PSG speculation
Barcelona forward Neymar may soon be a PSG player, but he has still been named in the Catalan club's team to face Juventus.
Neymar has been named in Barcelona's starting XI for their International Champions Cup game with Juventus on Saturday, despite intense speculation he is set to join Paris Saint-Germain.
Reports have indicated PSG are willing to meet Barca's eye-watering €222million release clause and shatter the world transfer record in the process to bring Neymar to the Parc des Princes.
But a transfer announcement does not appear imminent at this stage, with Neymar selected to face Juve at MetLife Stadium by new coach Ernesto Valverde.
Barça XI13.Cillessen3.Piqué4.Rakitic8.Iniesta10.Messi11.Neymar Jr14.Mascherano17.Alcácer19.Digne22.A. Vidal26.SamperJuly 22, 2017
