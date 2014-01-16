Neymar targets Champions League glory

The former Santos man started all six of Barca's Champions League pool games, scoring three goals to help his side top Group H.

And ahead of the first leg of the Spanish champions' last-16 tie with Manchester City in February, Brazil international Neymar has outlined his determination to secure European silverware in his first campaign at the Camp Nou.

"The Champions League would be very special for me," he told the Barca's official website.

"I want to win it and together with my teammates we’ll do everything we can to do just that.

"Manchester City are a really strong side with outstanding players, and we're going to have to be at the top of our game to get through the tie."

Neymar will likely be handed a leading role in his country's FIFA World Cup campaign on home soil later this year.

Victory in Brazil would be the country's first World Cup success since 2002, and the 21-year-old feels Luiz Felipe Scolari's men are in "debt" to the country's population after failing to win the last competition they hosted in 1950.

"The World Cup is the most important competition of our lives," he continued.

"We Brazilians are in debt with our country, as the first time it was played in Brazil we didn’t win it. The whole country is living the dream and we don't want to disappoint. God will be on our side to help us make the dream come true."