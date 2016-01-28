Neymar 'very happy' at Barcelona amid Madrid speculation

Barcelona star Neymar says he wants to remain at the Camp Nou for a number of years as discussion over his future at the club rumbles on.

The Brazil international has been in fine form this term but has yet to finalise talks over a new contract with his current deal expiring in 2018.

Neymar has been heavily linked with La Liga rivals Real Madrid amid suggestions president Florentino Perez is eager for the forward to replicate Figo's move from Barca to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2000.

Barca coach Luis Enrique as well as Neymar's father and agent have played down the prospect of the player leaving Barca, with the latter suggesting in December there were simply outstand issues to settle before agreeing a renewal.

And Neymar told BeIN Sports: "There is debate with it all - the renewal and everything - I am very happy in Barcelona, I have almost everything.

"I have happiness and health. It is difficult to leave here because I have found a great city, a great club, some players from another planet and for me it's difficult but we have to see everything.

"These are things that make it difficult to decide but we must be calm because I still have years at the club."

The 23-year-old is on course to enjoy his best season since moving to Barca - scoring 21 goals in all competitions to keep their treble defence on track.

Fresh from another starring role in Barca's Copa del Rey semi-final second-leg success against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, he added: "Barcelona fans should stay calm because I am still at the club and we have many games left to win the treble.

"That is what we seek and work all day for Barca to be the best and the greatest."