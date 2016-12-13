Niang ready to hand over penalty duties after latest miss

After missing another penalty, stuttering AC Milan forward M'Baye Niang is ready to relinquish his spot-kick duties.

Niang was unsuccessful from the penalty spot as Milan suffered a 1-0 loss at Serie A rivals Roma on Monday.

The 21-year-old could only direct his shot straight at Wojciech Szczesny, a week on from his failed attempt against Crotone.

Speaking after his latest miss, Niang told Milan TV: "I am going through a difficult time.

"I took the responsibility of the penalty again and I am really sorry, but at these moments when things go wrong you have to get your head down and work."

Gianluca Lapadula earned the 26th-minute penalty for Milan in the Italian capital, drawing a clumsy foul from Szczesny.

The Milan forward did not step up to take the spot-kick, however, with Niang trying his luck from 12 yards again.

"There's no problem with Lapadula. Before the spot-kick he told me to focus and stay calm," added Niang, who has missed four of his seven top-flight penalties.

"I'll let Lapadula take the next one, as he deserves it and is going through a period where he has more confidence than me."