Nice honour Bastille Day victims ahead of Ligue 1 win

Nice held a poignant tribute to the 85 victims of the Bastille Day terror attack ahead of their opening Ligue 1 game of the season.

Lucien Favre's side wore a commemorative white kit, bearing the names of the people killed on July 14 in a heart-shaped symbol.

Opponents Rennes bore the same emblem on their strip, and a number of fans came dressed in white attire. The officials also exchanged their traditional yellow kit for a special white version.

Eighty-five balloons were released from Nice youth players in the centre circle ahead of kick-off, and supporters at the Allianz Rivera held up placards in the stands.

"Nothing will ever be the same but we need to get back on our feet," the club said in a statement this week as they confirmed plans for the tribute.

La tribune Ray pendant l'hommage aux victimes. August 14, 2016

L'hommage débute à l' au son de Nissa la Bella August 14, 2016

Eighty-five people were killed and more than 300 injured when an attacker drove a lorry into a crowd on the Promenade des Anglais, during the city's Bastille Day celebrations.

Nice went on to win the match courtesy of a strike from 17-year-old Malang Sarr.